Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,318 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $101.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

