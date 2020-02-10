Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,902 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $555.74 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.54 and a 52 week high of $556.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

