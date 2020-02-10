Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $57.60 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

