Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura decreased their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $237.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.