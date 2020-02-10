Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 5,573 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,247,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 21,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 158,048 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.83. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $286.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

