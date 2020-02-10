Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $137.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

