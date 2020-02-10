Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 248.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 118,406 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of ENPH opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

