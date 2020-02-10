Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.28.

Shares of BA opened at $336.75 on Monday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

