Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

