Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

