Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 1,161 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after acquiring an additional 419,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

