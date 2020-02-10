Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,220 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $2,749,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $113.06 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

