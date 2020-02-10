Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,553 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $56,649,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

