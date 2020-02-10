Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. 2,531,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,441. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.82. Cameco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2,312.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 301,152 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Cameco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

