Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,207.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 17,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

