Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

AKRO stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

