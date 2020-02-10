Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70. Canada Goose has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 86.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $6,386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.