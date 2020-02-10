Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Given Hold Rating at Bank of America

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,705. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $44,224,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,480 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,986 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

