Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

GOOS stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,386,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 25.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

