Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

