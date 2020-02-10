Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $30.72 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

