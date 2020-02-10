Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Canada Goose stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,843,000 after buying an additional 215,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after buying an additional 1,047,480 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,128,000 after buying an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $44,224,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $35,653,000. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

