Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$67.00. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.18.

TSE GOOS traded down C$1.55 on Monday, reaching C$40.70. The company had a trading volume of 659,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.70. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$39.08 and a 1 year high of C$79.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

