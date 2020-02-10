Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$75.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.18.

Shares of TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.70. The company had a trading volume of 659,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.29. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$79.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.10.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

