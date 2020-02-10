Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 176.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

