Canadian Tire (CTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$5.41 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.51 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.67 billion.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CTC stock traded down C$12.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$186.36. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.98 million and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$210.74. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$175.20 and a 12 month high of C$243.89.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.