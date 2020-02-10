Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

