Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,254 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

