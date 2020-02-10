Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,248 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.