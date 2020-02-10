Capital One Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

HIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,277,000 after purchasing an additional 601,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

