Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after purchasing an additional 110,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock worth $22,176,673. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $101.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

