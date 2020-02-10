Capital Planning Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

