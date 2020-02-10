Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$37.27. 219,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,404. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$29.04 and a 12 month high of C$37.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.30. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total transaction of C$600,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,896 shares in the company, valued at C$510,283.85.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

