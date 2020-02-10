Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPLP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.26 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $224.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $160,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.9% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

