CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.97 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

