CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CABGY stock opened at $29.37 on Monday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

