Carry Hits Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Carry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.14 or 0.05794983 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00059539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00025222 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120833 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,907,464,044 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

