Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. Cfra upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI opened at $106.53 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $315,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $5,329,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carter’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.