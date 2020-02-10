carVertical (CV) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $23,140.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical was first traded on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

