Cashaa (CAS) Price Hits $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

