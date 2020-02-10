Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Major Shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners Sells 25,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sofinnova Healthquest Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,819. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.88.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $300,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

