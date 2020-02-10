Catex Token Price Down 6% Over Last Week (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $306,773.00 and $3,163.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

