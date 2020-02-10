Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $17,497.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Ccore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.