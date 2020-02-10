CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $33,288.00 and approximately $6,635.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Token Profile

UVU is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

