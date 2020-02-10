Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.70 ($6.63).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.00 ($5.81) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

