Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €5.60 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.60 ($6.51) target price from research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.77 ($6.71).

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.00 ($5.81). 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.01 ($4.66) and a 12 month high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is €4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.79.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

