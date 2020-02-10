Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Verisign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Verisign by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $205.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.10 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

