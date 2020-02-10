Cedar Capital LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.22 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

