Cedar Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,857 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 1.4% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

SSO opened at $159.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $105.73 and a one year high of $161.90.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

