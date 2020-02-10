Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Workday by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Workday by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 376,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 106,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,594,000 after buying an additional 178,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.27.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $192.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $151.06 and a 12-month high of $226.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $37,690.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

